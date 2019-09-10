Evacuations are underway after a train derails and catches fire near Dupo, Illinois. The derailment happened in 300 block of Main Street Tuesday.

At least 16 train cars reportedly derailed in the area. Reports say the train was carrying methyl isobutyl ketone– a liquid used as a solvent to make resins, paints, and varnishes.

There are no reports of deaths or injuries.

Investigators are working to figure out how the train derailed.

Photo Courtesy: St. Clair EMA

