Traffic Warning Ahead of Korn Ferry Tour Championship

Indiana State Police are warning drivers about increased traffic in Warrick County this weekend.

Not only is it a holiday weekend that normally sees a rise in traffic on the roadways, but the Korn Ferry Tour Championship at Victoria National in Newburgh is expected to bring in thousands of people.

The golf tournament kicks off Friday morning and runs through the weekend. Victoria National officials say they expect anywhere from 18,000 to 20,000 people to visit the course for the event.

Specifically, ISP is warning driver of higher traffic volumes on State Road 66, State Road 261, Casey Road, Vann Road, Oak Grove Road, and Anderson Road.

Both ISP and the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office will be patrolling the area to help ensure everyone’s safety.

For those heading our to the Korn Ferry Tour Championship, parking is available at Castle High School with a shuttle service to the course. Parking will not be allowed at Victoria National.

