TRAFFIC ALERT: SR 62 Closed Due to Crash

Tyrone Morris 5 mins ago
Less than a minute

State Road 62 in Warrick County is currently closed due to a crash.

The crash reportedly happened off the roadway on the south side near Aigner Drive.

There are no reported injuries or deaths.

SR 62 will remain closed until further notice.

