TRAFFIC ALERT: SR 62 Closed Due to Crash

State Road 62 in Warrick County is currently closed due to a crash.

The crash reportedly happened off the roadway on the south side near Aigner Drive.

There are no reported injuries or deaths.

SR 62 will remain closed until further notice.

Stay with 44News on-air and online for updates.

Warrick: Serious crash on SR62 near Aigner. Crash is off the roadway on the south side. SR62 is currently closed. pic.twitter.com/xJVAe8fDKg — Sgt. Todd Ringle (@ISPEvansville) September 26, 2019

