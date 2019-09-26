Gibson CountyIndiana

TRAFFIC ALERT: All SB U.S. 41 Lanes Closed Due to Crash

Tyrone Morris 5 mins ago
Less than a minute

All southbound lanes on U.S. 41 at County Road 1250 are currently closed after a crash with injury in Gibson County.

44News is told a medical helicopter is on scene.

Not a lot of details are being released at this time.

A crew is on their way to the scene to gather more information.

Stay with 44News on-air and online for updates.

