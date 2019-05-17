Traffic Alert: Pennyrile Pkwy Southbound Entry Ramp to Close

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to temporarily close the southbound entry ramp to the Breathitt-Pennyrile Parkway at the KY 800 Crofton Exit 23 in northern Christian Count. The closure will begin Tuesday, May 28th and will remain closed until June 4th.

During this closure of the southbound entry ramp at Pennyrile Parkway Exit 23, all other ramps within the interchange will continue to function normally.

Motorists should be aware that no passing is allowed along the two-lane section of the parkway in this work zone. The project is divided into about six phases spread over about 18 months.

Comments

comments