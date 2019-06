A paving project in Evansville will affect traffic for some drivers.

Starting Tuesday, June 4th crews will begin paving on St. Wendel Road between St. Joseph Rd. and Buente Rd. from 8 a.m. till 6 p.m.

Drivers are advised to use caution as flaggers will be present, diverting traffic.

Any questions can be directed to Vanderburgh County Highway Dept. (812) 435-5777.

