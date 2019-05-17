Traffic Alert: KYTC Closes Section of KY 132 in Webster County

A section of KY 132 in Webster County has been closed off by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. The closure comes after a crew found a void or washout beneath the roadway that requires repairs.

This closure is along KY 132 between Clay and Dixon in the Free Union area. It is about a ½ mile east of the KY 857 intersection.

The Webster County Highway Maintenance Crew and KYTC engineers are continuing to evaluate the site to determine the extent of the void under the pavement and work up a repair plan.

The section will remain closed until further notice.

Motorists may self detour via KY 1340 and US 41-Alternate.

