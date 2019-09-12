TRAFFIC ALERT: KY 416 in Henderson Co. Blocked Due to Overturned Semi

Henderson County Emergency Management reports KY 416 is blocked in southern Henderson County near the KY 283 intersection due to an overturned semi.

The crash is along KY 416 about a mile west of the Robards community between KY 283 and Spencer-Thornberry Road.

The truck was hauling a number of containers that leaked requiring an environmental cleanup effort.

The duration of the clean up is estimated to take two hours.

Motorists are advised to take KY 283 and U.S. 41-Alternate.

