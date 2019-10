CSX Railroad is planning an extended closure of KY 2155/Triplett Street and West 9th Street for rail crossing work. The closure will start on November 4th.

The southbound one-way section of KY 2155/Triplett Street will be closed at mile point 2.652.

Both locations are expected to reopen to traffic sometime in the afternoon of Friday, November 9.

The City of Owensboro is assisting with detours for each location.

