Traffic Alert: Crash Shuts Down Parts of SB I-165 in Ohio Co.

Less than a minute

Less than a minute

UPDATE: Officials say southbound I-165 in Ohio County is back open.

—–

One lane is down following a crash involving a semi and two vehicles in Ohio County.

The crash happened Monday afternoon at I-165 southbound and I-59 northbound.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the northbound lanes are open at this time.

The duration of the crash is estimated to be three hours.

Southbound motorists should anticipate stop and go traffic and reduce their speed.

Stay with 44News on-air and online for updates.

Comments

comments