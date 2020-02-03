Traffic Alert: Covert Ave. Closed for Water Main Improvement Project

Covert Avenue will be closed for three weeks for a water main improvement project, Evansville Water Sewer Utility announced Monday.

Starting Monday, Covert Ave. will be closed to traffic from Englewood Drive to Norman Ave.

The water main improvement project is part of the Refresh Evansville Project.

The official detour is Lodge Ave., Pollack Ave., and Weinbach Ave., but there are several other roads that go through neighborhoods, including Waggoner Ave., Ravenswood Dr., Cass Ave., and Sweetser Ave.

