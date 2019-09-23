TRAFFIC ALERT: Bridge Closure Scheduled for SR 56 in Petersburg

There will be a full-bridge closure scheduled for State Road 56 in Petersburg. Starting Monday, September 30th, contractors with the Indiana Transportation Cabinet will close Pike County Bridge for a bridge deck overlay project.

Crews will be patching and resurfacing the bridge deck.

Weather permitting, work on the bridge is expected to wrap up the first week of October.

Drivers are advised to use the following detours: SR 56, I-69, SR 64 and SR 57.

INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.

