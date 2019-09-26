Gibson CountyIndiana

TRAFFIC ALERT: 3 Injured, 1 Sent to Hospital in Crash Involving RV and Semi

Tyrone Morris 47 mins ago
Less than a minute

UPDATE: One southbound lane on U.S. 41 is back open after a crash involving a semi and a RV.

According to Sergeant Todd Ringle, the semi was traveling northbound when it proceeded to turn and the southbound RV struck its back end.  The semi had the right of way, says Sgt. Ringle.

Five people were in the RV during the time of the crash.

There were three injuries in total.

One person was airlifted to an Evansville hospital.

The semi driver was not injured in the crash.

Parts of U.S. 41 at County Road 1250 in Gibson County are currently closed due to a crash involving a RV and semi.

Sergeant Todd Ringle tweeted there are three injuries in total and that one person has been airlifted to an Evansville hospital.

Not a lot of details are being released at this time.

A crew is on their way to the scene to gather more information.

Stay with 44News on-air and online for updates.

