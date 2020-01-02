Traffic Accident Ends in Arrest of Evansville Man

On Sunday, Gibson County Central Dispatch received a 911 report of an accident in the area of US 41 and County Road 800 South in Fort Branch.

Sgt. John Fischer arrived on the scene and spoke to 34-year-old Marcus Osborne of Evansville, who was one of the drivers involved in the two-vehicle accident.

While speaking with Osborne, Sgt. Fischer detected the smell of alcohol on Osborne as well as the odor of burnt marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.

It was then that Sgt. Fischer conducted a roadside investigation that resulted in Osborne being taken into custody.

Osborne was transported to the Gibson County Jail where he was charged with Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated.

Additional charges may be pending on other individuals that were inside of Osborne’s vehicle.

Osborne remains in custody on a $1500 bond.

