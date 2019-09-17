Tractor-Trailer Carrying Nutella Overturns on I-94

Interstate 94 was closed for a few hours after a tractor-trailer hauling 44,000 pounds of Nutella overturned.

Indiana State Police say the incident happened Monday around 9:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-94.

Investigators say the truck lost control and flipped after the driver tried to avoid hitting a vehicle that stopped abruptly in front of the truck.

The truck slammed into a concrete median head-on before it overturned. As it overturned, the tractor went over the barrier wall onto the inside shoulder of eastbound I-94.

No injuries were reported.

Comments

comments