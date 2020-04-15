Tracking More Cold and Rain

After tying a record low temperature in Evansville this morning, surging afternoon temperatures found themselves hampered by additional cloud cover (thanks to an inbound cold front). After reaching the mid to low 50s for many of us, it appears as though we’re in for another night of bitterly cold conditions; we’ll bottom out around 30° overnight in the River City. As a result, the National Weather Service has placed nearly the whole region under yet another Freeze Warning between 2AM and 7AM Thursday.

Thursday afternoon however, actually looks quite pleasant. A weak southerly wind flow paired with an ample amount of sunshine will help drive temperatures back into the upper 50s and low 60s – we’re expected to reach 60° even tomorrow. Those clear skies are only expected to hang on through the afternoon though; by Thursday evening, cloud cover will begin to roll back in over the Tri-State.

An inbound core of low pressure swinging eastward from the Great Plains will supply not only the cloud cover, but also our next round of rain as well. Scattered rain showers are expected to plague the region on Friday. By the time the last of the sporadic rainfall exits after dinner time, some of us may have received nearly 0.5” of precipitation, though the the majority of the area will see closer to 0.1” or 0.2” of rain.

As for the weekend ahead, things are shaping up nicely for at least our Saturday. While the first half of our weekend looks sunny and 61°, that 2nd half may not appeal to you all that much. Sunday’s looking cloudier with isolated rain and highs near 64°.

Enjoy your Thursday!

