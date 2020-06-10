Tracking a Cold Front This Wednesday; Cooler & Sunny Conditions Headed to the Tri-State

A cloudy and breezy start to our Wednesday morning across the Tri-State. Temperatures are hovering around the 80 degree mark, and with the humidity hanging around it is feeling a couple of degrees warmer. Temperatures won’t go far from where we started, we could possibly only top out in the low 80s for a high today.

A frontal boundary stretching through the Missouri Valley into parts of Texas and Louisiana will move through the Tri-State late Wednesday morning. The cold front could bring our region a chance of showers this morning. A few lingering showers have the potential to drop through the afternoon, but the chance is very slim. Breezy conditions continue through most of the day into the overnight hours. Some areas could see gusts of up to 30 mph winds Wednesday afternoon. That’s also when we’ll really begin to feel those cooler temperatures set in, possibly dropping into the mid 70s late Wednesday afternoon.

Mostly clear conditions are expected to return to the Tri-State by Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Highs will remain seasonable for Thursday and Friday, but it’s the weekend that’s a spring like surprise. Saturday and Sunday will be full of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s, with lows dipping down into the mid 50s.

