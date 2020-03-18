Toyota Suspends Operation Days Due to COVID-19

Toyota is suspending production for several days due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the company announced Wednesday.

Officials say production will be suspended on Saturday, Monday, and Tuesday. Employees will receive full pay for everything that isn’t overtime and will not be asked to use PTO these days, the company added.

This action is due to the anticipated decline in market demand related to economic impact. The company also says they want to help ensure the health and safety of employees as they conduct deep cleaning at their facilities.

