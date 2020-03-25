Toyota Princeton Auto Plant Employee Tests Positive for Coronavirus

An employee of the Toyota Princeton Auto Plant in Gibson County has tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to a statement released by Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Indiana (TMMI), the employee last worked at the plant on Tuesday, March 17, and has been off since then.

The statement from TMMI says that once informed of the diagnosis, Toyota Indiana’s onsite physician immediately contacted public health authorities and followed appropriate protocols regarding the affected employee, as well as all team members who have closely interacted with the individual.

Toyota temporarily suspended production at all of its automobile and components plants in North America, including Toyota Indiana, starting March 23.

Officials say a thorough cleaning of facilities is being conducted during the shutdown.

