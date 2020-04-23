Toyota Official Confirms May 4 Production Resumption at Princeton, Indiana Plant

Toyota had recently extended production suspension at all automobile and component plants across North America to May 1, with a return date of May 4.

Now, Toyota’s corporate communications manager has confirmed the plans of resuming production on that date, stating that Toyota intends to gradually resume its North American manufacturing operations, with Toyota Indiana in Princeton being one of the facilities to resume production on May 4.

The following statement was issued by Toyota’s corporate communications manager on Thursday, April 23:

Beginning the week of May 4, Toyota intends to gradually resume its North American manufacturing operations, including Toyota Indiana, in compliance with federal health and safety guidelines, and local and state ordinances. The health and safety of our employees and stakeholders remain a top priority and we have implemented new protocols at all of our North American manufacturing plants, to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. We will continue to follow all safety guidelines and monitor vehicle demand as we carefully ramp up production. All Toyota Indiana employees, along with our variable workforce, will be returning to regular shifts.

