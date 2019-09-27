Toyota Makes Major Donation to Honor Flight

A major manufacturing business in the Tri-State has made a huge contribution to a local veteran program.

Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Indiana Inc. announced that Toyota Indiana will donate $50,000 to Honor Flight of Southern Indiana, Inc. The money will go towards enabling 85 military veterans to fly to Washington D.C. for the day at no cost.

The money goes towards the next flight for the group on October 5th. The veterans will leave from Evansville Regional Airport and travel to the nation’s capital. While there, the group will visit the World War II Memorial, Korea Memorial, Vietnam Memorial, Lincoln Memorial, Arlington National Cemetery, and Air Force Memorial before coming back to Evansville that night. They will even lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknowns.

“We are forever grateful to Toyota Indiana for their generous donation for our cause,” said Joe Miller, president of Honor Flight of Southern Indiana, Inc.

“This is in addition to a similar donation last year which underwrote sending 85 Veterans to Washington D.C. We hope to continue a long-lasting relationship between HFSI and Toyota Indiana along with Toyota Indiana’s team members.”

