Toyota Looking to Add More Workers to Its Princeton Plant

Toyota is looking to hire more employees for its Princeton plant as the car company announces upgrades to several of its U.S. plants.

Toyota announced Thursday that it is looking to hire an additional 400 qualified auto assembly workers at its Princeton location. Toyota is investing $600 million to meet the strong and growing demand for the Highlander midsize SUV and to modernize the entire manufacturing facility.

At the Princeton plant alone, 400,000 vehicles were produced last year, which is the highest in its 20-year history.

Toyota Indiana president Millie Marshall is also encouraging more women to apply.

