Toyota Indiana Announces New President

Toyota North American Operations (TMNA) Thursday announced the appointment of Leah Curry as president of Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Indiana (TMMI) and Srini Matam as president of Toyota Motor Manufacturing, West Virginia (TMMWV), effective October 1. This announcement follows the decision by Millie Marshall, president of TMMI, to retire effective November 1, after more than 28 years with Toyota.

Curry, who was most recently the president of TMMWV, replaces Marshall as president of TMMI. With more than 22 years of experience at Toyota, Curry has held several manufacturing positions, including the role of vice president of TMMI, general manager of assembly, and several management positions in body weld, stamping, maintenance, production engineering and new model launch. As president of TMMI, Curry will be responsible for all production and administrative functions at the manufacturing facility, which produces the Toyota Highlander, Highlander Hybrid, Sienna, and Sequoia.

Matam, who was most recently general manager of the Drivetrain Division at TMMWV, replaces Curry, taking on the role of president. With more than 19 years of experience with Toyota, Matam has served in various general manager roles, including manufacturing of engines and axles, quality, human resources, supply chain business process and systems, purchasing systems, manufacturing skills training, and most recently, manufacturing of drivetrains producing high- and mid-torque transmissions and gear manufacturing. As president of TMMWV, Matam will be responsible for all manufacturing and administrative functions of the manufacturing facility, which manufactures 4-cylinder engines for the Corolla, V6 engines for the Highlander and Sienna, and 6-speed automatic transmissions for the Avalon, Camry, Highlander, RAV4, Sienna, and Lexus ES 350.

“As we continue to focus on investing in North America, and building vehicles where we sell them, we are proud to welcome two proven Toyota leaders, Leah and Srini, to their new roles,” said Chris Reynolds, chief administrative officer, Manufacturing and Corporate Services, TMNA. “We wish Millie all the best as she begins the next chapter of her life, and we thank her for her many years of service to Toyota, which included her unwavering passion for mentoring, developing and sponsoring women in the STEM fields. She has left an incredible mark on Toyota.”

Marshall, who was previously the plant president at TMMWV, was the first female plant president in the history of Toyota. She joined Toyota in the Information Systems (IS) group at the vehicle and engine assembly plant in Georgetown, Kentucky. Marshall ascended to many different roles over the course of her career including head of IS and head of Human Resources within the previously named company Toyota Engineering and Manufacturing North America (TEMA).

