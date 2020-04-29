Toyota Delays Operations Until May 11

On Wednesday, Toyota announced it has extended production suspension at all plants across the nation until May 11. Below, officials with the manufacturing company released the following statement:

Based on an extensive review with our supplier and logistics network, Toyota will postpone its ramp up of its North American manufacturing operations, including Toyota Indiana, from the week of May 4 to the week of May 11 . As previously stated, Toyota intends to gradually resume its manufacturing operations in compliance with federal health and safety guidelines, and local and state ordinances. The health and safety of our employees and stakeholders remain a top priority and we have implemented new protocols at all of our North American manufacturing plants to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. We will continue to follow all safety guidelines and monitor vehicle demand as we carefully ramp up production.