Toyota: $1.3 Billion Project Completed, 550 New Jobs

Governor Eric Holcomb and Toyota executives announced Friday the completion of their modernization project that was announced in January 2017.

The news was announced at a celebration in Princeton, where all new 2020 Highlander recently began production.

In total, the project adds 550 and a new investment of $1.3 billion which supported tooling, new equipment installation, and advanced manufacturing technologies.

Officials say its plant has the capacity to assemble more than 420,000 vehicles annually.

Additionally, Toyota is committing $1 million to a new, regional workforce program designed to connect students with career opportunities in advanced manufacturing while they’re still in high school.

