Tox Away Day Will Be Held This Saturday

This weekend is the 26th annual Vanderburgh County Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day or Tox Away Day. The event will be held Saturday, September 14th at 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Civic Center Parking Lot on Ninth and Walnut.

This is an opportunity for Vanderburgh County residents to get rid of certain household chemicals, other items, and gasoline. Some of the items accepted include motor oils and filters, gasoline, household batteries, chemicals, oil-based paint, household cleaners, aerosol cans, car batteries and fluids, thermometers and fluorescent bulbs.

The event is sponsored by the Vanderburgh County Solid Waste District.

