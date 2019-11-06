Town Council Considers Restrictions on Snakes After a Woman Was Strangled by a Python

An Indiana town is considering restrictions on snakes after a woman was strangled by an 8-foot-long python. Town Council President Randy Jones believes its almost unanimous that residents in Oxford want limits on certain snakes.

He spoke Monday night at the first council meeting since the death of 36-year-old Laura Hurst last week. Her body was found on the floor of a snake-filled home in Oxford with a python wrapped loosely around her neck. Now, some state lawmakers are pushing for tougher laws when it comes to owning these types of snakes.

State Rep. Sheila Klinker says, “It’s time that we make some changes because we have seven-month-old babies that have been killed lying in their bed sleep and other folks in addition to adults.”

Incidents involving these types of snakes are rare.

Since 1990, 13 people have died from large constrictor snakes in the U.S.

