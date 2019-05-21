Are You Tough Enough to Be Fresh Meat?

Need an excuse to get out of the house?

Having a hard time finding a place to make new friends?

Want to take up exercising?

Demolition City Roller Derby says it’s time for you to give them a try!

Tonight at 8pm at Metro Sports Center, meet the coaches, get fitted with equipment, and learn all you’ll need to know about their “Fresh Meat” program.



Our new “Fresh Meat” session is starting and we need some new blood to help join our ranks.

We teach you everything you need to know, and we even have gear to borrow.

So, it’s something we want to encourage anyone who’s ever thought about playing Roller Derby to come out and try it!

These bruisers are equal opportunity offenders, meaning if you’re brave enough to lace up your skates and jump in the rink, they’ll show you the ropes.

There is a time commitment, if you want to be good you’re going to commit your time, a little bit of mental toughness, a little bit of physical toughness and some vigor; but other than that, we can teach you all the skills you need, and all of the strategy, everything you ever wanted to know.

We have students, we have Engineers, we have servers, we have stay-at-home Moms, we have Nurses, we have Medical Assistants…all types.

Tonight is the first “Fresh Meat” session, remember that they’ll have some gear for you to borrow, but please bring your own mouthpiece.

Tuesday, May 28 will be the start of Fresh Meat practices from 8-10 pm on Tuesdays and 6-7:30 pm on Sundays.

Demolition City Roller Derby home bouts are June 8th, June 29th, July 20th and August 10th.

Season passes are available now.

If you do join, let me know if it is as tough as it looks!

