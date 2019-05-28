Tornadoes Touch Down in Indiana and Ohio, Killing One

UPDATE: The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-2 tornado touched down near Pendleton and Huntsville, Indiana on Monday night.

The NWS is also surveying potiential tornado damage sites in other areas of Madison, Miami, and Tippecanoe Counties.

Violent twisters left a trail of destruction across Ohio and Indiana, Monday night.

Early reports say at least one person was killed.

The suspected tornado touched down near Dayton, Ohio. The tornado causing significant damage to homes and commercial buildings.

“We do not yet know the full extent of the damage as crews are still working to reach affected areas,” said Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley. “But we do know that the damage was significant and many citizens and folks are still without basic services.”

The local sheriff’s department reports the storm left many roads impassable and cut powers thousands of people.

Just west of Dayton, in Brookville, Ohio, the sun rose Tuesday to reveal massive destruction.

“It was kind of an eerie feeling the ear pressure kind of changed and then we heard a lot of glass breaking and then it just sounded like a freight train,” said one man from Brookville.

Northwest of Brookville, near the Indiana border, another tornado touched down in Celina, Ohio.

That tornado is being blamed for the death of an elderly man who was killed when a car was thrown into his home.

The National Weather Service is in northern Indiana surveying damage in Madison, Miami, and Tippecanoe Counties for possible tornado touchdowns.

Preliminary reports show more than 50 tornadoes may have touched down across eight states on Monday.

