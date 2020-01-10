Torn Confidence Releases Debut Album!

You probably don’t put the Tri-State, studio recordings, and album releases together…but you should.

This area is bursting with musical talent of every genre!

Torn Confidence is one of those bands, so when they had their CD Release Party at Lamasco, I dropped by to check it out and grab the new music to review.





Metal Core band Torn Confidence has been blasting faces for quite a while, with fans following them from venue to venue, and pit to pit, because that was the only way to get a taste of that heavy, high energy, melt-your-face, bang your head sound.

After 4 years, the band is finally releasing what their listeners have been waiting for…an album that was 4 years in the making.

We recorded quite a few times, but we weren’t satisfied with any of the material we got back. We found out we didn’t want anything that we were doing.

Torn Confidence started out with the thought that much like “A Day to Remember”, this group of talented musicians could do “whatever they wanted”

We very quickly found out that that does not work. It sounds awful!

So, we found out that we needed to really find our sound, find what we felt best doing, and how it could convey our messages without sounding terrible.

Turns out, you can put a great group of musicians together and make music.. but as a band…finding your “sound” can take time.

I’ve been in a lot of bands, so I was really hungry to find people who were just wanting to do it, just have the drive.

And I had a lot of bands I’ve listened to for a while, so I showed them bands that had melodic courses, heavy breakdowns and intro riffs, and stuff like that…they seemed to love it.

Torn Confidence’s debut album is defined by the extremely intricate drumming, easy to understand vocals, and professional sound quality.

The record covers so much ground with heavy, high energy, and at times unpredictable tracks.

With lyrics like “we were meant to be so much more than this” or “I can’t remember the last time I stood on my own, it’s beating me beating me down” Torn Confidence’s new album speaks to listeners of , what lead singer Jacob Wallace calls, “a brighter end”.

And while you’re listening to Torn Confidence, they want you to know that you too are heard, and they have a message for fans:

I want people to understand that they’re never alone, and that there’s always going to be someone there for them, to listen to them.

Be resilient, seek help, and everyone has their dark places they go to…just speak out.

Everybody goes through their own struggles, their own pain, and they have their own burdens to bear, I hope that it impacts people in some way — it may not be in the ways we intended.

Don’t be afraid to be yourself and express how you feel, because I feel like a lot of people hold a lot of feelings back.

Always be yourself.

What an awesome message for an album!

You can grab your copy of torn confidence’s “A Brighter End” on all streaming platforms, the complete official video for the track “Hans” is available to view, in full, on the band’s Facebook page.

And if you missed the release party at Lamasco, they’re doing it again tomorrow night at Diamond Hub Concert Hall in Louisville…tell them you saw it here on 44News.

