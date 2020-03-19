Top Hulu Picks for Families in Containment

With so many of us stuck at home, practicing “social distancing”, streaming services are seeing more traffic than ever!

If you are just now subscribing, the choices on Hulu can seem overwhelming…so we’re going to point you in the right direction — to find shows and movies perfect for families, history lovers and those that are just looking for a guilty pleasure.

Did you have to read about the spelling spider in Junior High?





Believe it or not, most curriculums no longer include the classic, “Charlotte’s Web”, the tale of a livestock pig named Wilbur and his friendship with a barn spider named Charlotte.

When Wilbur is in danger of being slaughtered by the farmer, Charlotte writes messages praising Wilbur in her web, and amazing things happen.

The movie features remarkably easy to remember and sweet songs…

This story of “some pig” will have your family singing the songs, and at least it’s a break from “Baby Shark” or “Let it Go”.

Keeping on that animal lover tip, all 3 “Free Willy” movies are also available, so you can binge to your heart’s content, and make it a STEM lesson by googling facts about killer whales!

History lovers are getting a double scoop of movie goodness with the documentary, “Standing in the Shadows of Motown” and “Richard the Lionheart”.

Standing in the Shadows takes you back to 1959, when Berry Gordy Junior gathered the best jazz and blues musicians from Detroit, and started his own record label with a unique — and unforgettable sound.

For 14 years, Motown was the heartbeat of popular music and the greatest hit machine in history.

Your kids think Beyoncé’ is bad?

They haven’t met Berry.

Meet the unheralded heroes of Motown, hear the untold stories and journey to the heart of America’s soul.

And you can incorporate some sneaky education by Googling “Motown music”, then having a dance party with the family!

Hair brushes and wooden spoons make great pretend microphones.

Now, if the pandemic has you stressed, and you just want to watch something that will turn your brain — and anxiety — off, Hulu has released the 11th season of Real Housewives of New York City, and the complete season 4 of Real Housewives of Potomac drops tomorrow.

But if you really need to watch something stupid that will make you laugh?

1993’s “Wayne’s World is available now…

This wacky, irreverent pop-culture comedy is all about the adventures of two amiably aimless metal-head friends, Wayne and Garth.

From Wayne’s basement, the pair broadcast a talk-show called “Wayne’s World” on local public access television…and when it comes to the attention of an executive, the pair must battle the man…

Warning!

You’ll have a lot of weird Wayne’s World slang in your vocabulary for a few days, like “schwing”, “we’re not worthy”, “ex-squeeze me”, “party on” and more.

But that just gives you something to talk about with your friends on the phone!

And if your kids are old enough to watch it?

They’re sure to develop a love of Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody, and all of your favorite songs from the ’80’s and ’90’s.

Plans on Hulu start at just $9.99 a month, and you can always choose add-ons.

I have the basic plan, and there’s always something to watch.

Remember to find something you can integrate into your viewing experience, so that your screen time can extend into sitting down at dinner time, dance party time, or family karaoke.

And don’t forget the popcorn!

