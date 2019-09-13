Tony Bennett to Perform at Victory Theater in November

An Grammy Award-winning musician will sing in Evansville in November.

Tony Bennett will perform at the Victory Theatre on November 1st at 7PM. The “I Left My Heart” tour will see Bennett and his daughter Antonia Bennett perform some of the classic hits that span six decades.

The 93-year-old singer is known for hits such as “I Left My Heart In San Francisco” and “Steppin’ Out With My Baby.”

Tickets will go on sale on September 18 at 10 AM at the Ford Center Ticket Office or online at www.victorytheatre.com

Tickets range from $73 dollars to $203

