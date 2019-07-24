Toilet Bowl Game Allows Community to Help With School Lunch Debt

One Hoosier family has discovered a way to forgive student lunch debt with a unique game.

The Potts family came home one night to find a brightly colored toilet in their front yard. Inside was a letter explaining why it was there.

A non-profit group called “Student’s Fund For Hope” wants to help kids in need by paying off their overdue lunch debt.

So, the president created the “Flush Away Hunger” fundraiser by placing toilets in yards around the city of Hope, IN. Their goal is to raise $2,000 and they’re already halfway there.

“They can play $10 to take it away or they can play $20 to send it to a friend or family member or neighbor,” said Whitney Budd, president of Student’s Fund of Hope.

With this friendly game, the town of Hope wants to flush away hunger for good because, like a toilet in your front yard, it’s an issue you can’t ignore.

