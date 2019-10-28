Toddler Killed in Driveway of Indianapolis Home in Hit and Run

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department continue to investigate a hit-and-run that involved a child playing in a driveway.

The incident took place on Exeter Avenue around 6:30PM Sunday evening. According to police, a 21-month-old girl was in a drive when she was struck by a passing vehicle. Parents saw the car strike the child. They said a man was behind the wheel and didn’t stop after hitting the child. The child was taken to Riley Hospital in Indianapolis where she passed away from her injuries.

Police are looking for a man in a gray 4-door sedan.

Comments

comments