Toddler Identified in Fatal Hot Car Incident

Authorities are releasing new information in connection to the death of a toddler on USI’s campus.

Vanderburgh County Coroner Steven Lockyear confirms the victim in Tuesday hot car accident at USI’s campus has been identified as 3-year-old Oliver Dill.

Dr. Andrew Dill is an Assistant Professor of Accounting at USI and in charge of the USI’s College of Business.

