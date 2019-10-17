Toddler Dies After Shooting Himself With Mom’s Unsecured Gun

A two-year-old boy in Mooresville, Indiana is dead after finding his mom’s unsecured gun and shooting himself.

The shooting occurred around 6:30 Thursday morning. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department confirms it was an accidental self-inflicted wound and the boy died on the scene.

Reports say the mother and child were house-sitting for relatives at the time of the shooting. At this time the boy’s death is under investigation but police say the parents are cooperating with investigators.

Officials would like to remind parents to keep guns in a safe or lockbox.

They also want to remind parents with older children to have these conversations regularly to prevent a tragedy like this from happening again.

Photo courtesy: Fox 59

