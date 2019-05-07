TobyMac’s “Theatre Tour” Is Heading to Evansville!

Christian hip hop recording artist, music producer, songwriter and author TobyMac is headed to Evansville!

TobyMac’s “Theatre Tour” with Cochren & Co. will hit the Old National Events Plaza November 10th.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 10th, with a group discount available on all price levels…buy 10 or more at one time and receive 10% off net price.





