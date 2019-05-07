Tobymac: The Theatre Tour Is Heading to Evansville!

May 7th, 2019 44News This Morning, Entertainment

Christian hip hop recording artist, music producer, songwriter and author Tobymac is headed to Evansville!

Tobymac’s theatre tour with Cochren & Co. will hit the Old National Events Plaza November 10th.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 10th, with a group discount available on all price levels…buy 10 or more at one time and receive 10% off net price.

