TJX Company Stores Expected to Reopen by End of June

TJX Companies announced Thursday it expects to have most company stores reopened by the end of June.

According to the company’s most recent fiscal report, more than 1,600 stores had already reopened worldwide as of May 2.

Upon reopening, stores will follow health guidelines set by federal, state, and local officials. Employees and shoppers will be required to wear masks inside stores. The company also said all associates must do daily health screenings and temperature checks.

The fitting rooms at U.S. stores have also been temporarily closed, and protective shields have been installed at the cash registers.

In addition, protective shields at registers and new cleaning regimens will be in effect for stores opening up.

