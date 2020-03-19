TJ Maxx, HomeGoods, and Marshalls to Close for 2 Weeks

The TJX Company announced Thursday that all stores, distribution centers, offices, and their online platforms in the United States will shut down for the next two weeks.

Effective immediately, Tj Maxx, HomeGoods, and Marshalls stores in the Tri-State area will be closed. There is a Tj Maxx in both Evansville and Owensboro, as well as a HomeGoods and Marshalls in Evansville.

This is due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

TJX Company said in a press release that they plan to continue to pay all store, distribution, and office employees during the closure.

