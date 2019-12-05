Tj Maxx Employees Arrested for Theft

Three employees with TJ Maxx were arrested for stealing merchandise from the company. Evansville Police say James Sullivan, Scott Sullivan, and Melissa Hughes are facing a preliminary theft charge in the incident.

An investigation was launched when TJ Maxx’s parent company noticed products were missing. Evidence revealed the trio stole $860 worth of merchandise on November 20th and 21st.

Scott Sullivan is also facing a narcotics charge because he had pills on him when police served his warrant.

EPD arrested the trio Wednesday night and lodged them into the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Bonds for Hughes and James Sullivan were set at $2,500. The bond for Scott Sullivan was set at $2,700.

Comments

comments