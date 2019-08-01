Tips With Tim: Get That “I Woke Up Like This” Look

Summertime means that we’re looking for ways to keep cool and our skin hydrated and healthy.

We want to look good, but not coat our face with a slew of cosmetics–so our makeup expert, Tim, is here with some tips to create that “no makeup” natural look.



The “No Make Up” Look and Summer Skincare Look is meant to enhance natural features and texture of the skin in contrast to seasons

previous where full coverage make up has dominated.

Light to medium coverage foundation—wears lighter on the skin, allowing the skin to breathe.

A tinted moisturizer is another great option.

Bronzer or blush—one or the other depending on your preference. I generally don’t

recommend wearing both.

Lips, liner, lashes—nude or pink lip gloss, eyeliner of your choice, and mascara to your

preference.

Contouring, highlighting, and full coverage foundation have taken a little bit of back seat this

season, but these can be worked in to any look depending on the wearers preference. Spray

tanning has complimented this trend very well. Several of our salon clients don’t even wear

foundation after a spray tan, and go straight to the lips, liner, and lashes.

With Tim’s tips, you can achieve that natural look this summer…

Keep it simple with barely there foundation or tinted moisturizer, pick a light blush –or– bronzer, and skip the highlight and contour.

Instead, consider a spray tan or even a tinted lotion that will darken your skin over time.

We’ll have Tim back in a few weeks with tips to help enhance your natural skin texture.

