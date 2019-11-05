Tips From the Public Leads to an Arrest After a Violent Car Theft

After working on tips from the public, Daviess County Sheriff’s Deputies were able to track down a man accused in a violent car theft.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, 40-year old Ryan Baker was arrested at his Owensboro home after an hours long search stemming from a car theft early Monday.

Deputies say Baker was confronted by a man and woman after stealing a vehicle near Commerce Drive, hitting the pair before fleeing.

After the department posted a picture of Baker on their Facebook page, hours later he was in custody.

Baker has since been charged with two counts of assault in the 2nd degree.

Both victims were transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries and have since been released.

Comments

comments