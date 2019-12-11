Time Magazine Names Greta Thunberg Person of the Year

A long-time magazine has honored a 16-year-old girl with its highest honor.

Time Magazine has named Climate activist Greta Thunberg it’s 2019 “Person Of The Year.”

Thunberg made headlines the past year, from inspiring millions of supporters for climate change in more than 150 countries, to scolding world leaders at the United Nations in September for not addressing the issue.

She joins a list that started in 1927 with Charles Lindbergh receiving the first “Man Of The Year” as it was called at the time. The list name was changed to “Person Of The Year” in 1999. Included on the list have been U.S. Presidents, Queen Elizabeth II, astronauts, even “You” the audience member in 2006.

Last year, journalist Jamal Khashoggi and other fallen journalists were remembered.

Comments

comments