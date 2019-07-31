Time, Locations Announced for Next Level Teacher Compensation Input Sessions

The specific times and locations have been announced for the Next Level Teacher Compensation Commission input session.

Governor Eric Holcomb announced the dates of the input sessions earlier this month as part of his effort to make teacher pay competitive with surrounding states.

Monday, August 19 at 7 p.m. ET

Ivy Tech Culinary and Conference Center

Second Floor Ballroom

2820 N. Meridian St.

Indianapolis, IN 46208

Saturday, August 24 at 10 a.m. CT

Central High School

Auditorium

5400 1st Ave.

Evansville, IN 47710

Tuesday, August 27 at 7 p.m. ET

Concord Jr. High

Cafeteria

59397 Co. Rd. 11

Elkhart, IN 46517

The commission and advisory council, which includes education and business leaders, have been tasked with providing recommendations for how to achieve competitive compensation for teachers.

The commission will deliver the recommendations to the governor and the General Assembly prior to the 2021 legislative session.

Community members are also encouraged to share input online.

