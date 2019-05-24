Thunderbird’s Eye View at Holiday World

44News Reporter Erran Huber was on-board the Thunderbird at Holiday World in Santa Claus, In. with Park President Matt Eckert.

The launched-wing coaster is the only one of its kind on the continent.

It features a 14-story Immelmann loop, Zero-g roll, barrel roll, and the tallest vertical loop on any wing coaster.

Check out the flight!

