Thunderbird’s Eye View at Holiday World

May 24th, 2019 44News This Morning, Entertainment, Indiana

44News Reporter Erran Huber was on-board the Thunderbird at Holiday World in Santa Claus, In. with Park President Matt Eckert.

The launched-wing coaster is the only one of its kind on the continent.

It features a 14-story Immelmann loop, Zero-g roll, barrel roll, and the tallest vertical loop on any wing coaster.

Check out the flight!

Posted by Erran Huber 44News on Friday, May 24, 2019

