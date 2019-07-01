44News This MorningEntertainment
Throw a French & American Independence Themed Game Night
Looking to do something different for 4th of July?
Our resident downtowner, Kira, is here and she says consider adding Bastille Day to your Independence Day for a fun, French twist!
Press play for her hilarious game ideas along with French and #MERICA themed prizes.
Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.
And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.