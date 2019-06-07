Three Women Arrested in Connection With Body Found Near Ellis Park

Three Evansville women were arrested in connection with the body found 3 1/2 miles from Ellis Park. Evansville police confirmed Lakeysha Couto, 27, and Ciarra Landfair, 31, were charged with murder and obstruction of justice. Gracie Smith, 23, is charged with assisting in murder and obstruction of justice.

A police report has also identified the woman’s body found near Ellis Park this week as Kimra Mariah Miller, 23, of Evansville. Deputies found human remains on June 2nd in the wooded area south of Waterworks Road in Henderson County. A cause of death has yet to be released.

Police believe Miller died during a fight at a residence in the 1600 block of Garvin on May 26th. Couto and Landfair were with Miller before, during, and after the fight.

According to police records, Couto and Landfair asked Smith to help remove the body from the home. Police say Smith told authorities Landfair admitted to the killing when she showed her Miller’s body. The three women dumped Miller’s body in a ditch just south of the Indiana/Kentucky State line.

All three women are being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond.

