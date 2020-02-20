Three Women Arrested for Traveling With Six Unfastened Children

A traffic stop on I-65 resulted in the arrest of three Owensboro women who were traveling with six unfastened children.

A trooper stopped a vehicle driven by 18-year-old Krislon Talbott after noticing three children not restrained in a car seat. A strong odor of marijuana could be detected from the vehicle. Talbott was given a field sobriety test.

She was believed to be intoxicated and subsequently arrested. While conducting field sobriety tests, he discovered three more children asleep in the rear cargo space of the vehicle.

Talbott and her two adult passengers were arrested and taken to the Ohio County Detention Center in Hartford. Social Services took possession of the children.

Talbott was charged by Kentucky State Police with the following offenses:

Speeding

Reckless Driving

Wanton Endangerment-1 st , eight (8) counts

, Driving Under the Influence, 1 st Degree – (Aggravated Circumstances)

Degree – (Aggravated Circumstances) Failure to Use Child Restraint Device, six (6) counts

Possession of Marijuana

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Endangering the Welfare of a Minor, six (6) counts

Failure to wear a seatbelt

Peyton N. Coomes, 19 of Owensboro

Public Intoxication

Wanton Endangerment- 1 st degree, six (6) counts

degree, Failure to use Child Restraint Device , six (6) counts

Possession of Marijuana

Allison Frazier, 20 of Owensboro

Public Intoxication

Wanton Endangerment- 1 st degree, six (6) counts

degree, Failure to use Child Restraint Device , six (6) counts

Possession of Marijuana

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Endangering the Welfare of a Minor, six (6) counts

Tampering with Physical Evidence

