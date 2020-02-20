Three Women Arrested for Traveling With Six Unfastened Children

A traffic stop on I-65 resulted in the arrest of three Owensboro women who were traveling with six unfastened children.
A trooper stopped a vehicle driven by 18-year-old Krislon Talbott after noticing three children not restrained in a car seat. A strong odor of marijuana could be detected from the vehicle. Talbott was given a field sobriety test.
She was believed to be intoxicated and subsequently arrested. While conducting field sobriety tests, he discovered three more children asleep in the rear cargo space of the vehicle.
Talbott and her two adult passengers were arrested and taken to the Ohio County Detention Center in Hartford. Social Services took possession of the children.
Talbott was charged by Kentucky State Police with the following offenses:
- Speeding
- Reckless Driving
- Wanton Endangerment-1st, eight (8) counts
- Driving Under the Influence, 1st Degree – (Aggravated Circumstances)
- Failure to Use Child Restraint Device, six (6) counts
- Possession of Marijuana
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Endangering the Welfare of a Minor, six (6) counts
- Failure to wear a seatbelt
Peyton N. Coomes, 19 of Owensboro
- Public Intoxication
- Wanton Endangerment- 1st degree, six (6) counts
- Failure to use Child Restraint Device, six (6) counts
- Possession of Marijuana
Allison Frazier, 20 of Owensboro
- Public Intoxication
- Wanton Endangerment- 1st degree, six (6) counts
- Failure to use Child Restraint Device, six (6) counts
- Possession of Marijuana
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Endangering the Welfare of a Minor, six (6) counts
- Tampering with Physical Evidence