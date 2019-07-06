Three Taken to the Hospital in Gallatin County

An accident in Gallatin County sent three to the hospital..

The accident happened Saturday afternoon around 12:30 PM in Gallatin County at the intersection of Illinois Rte 1 and Illinois Rte 14.

According to the police report, a Chevy Equinox driven by Nathan Baldwin, 41 of Norris City was struck after completing a stop at a forward when Frank Burk, 81 of Watson, disregarded the stop and struck Baldwin’s vehicle with his Lincoln MKZ.

Baldwin, Burk and his passenger, 68-year-old Carolyn Seibert of Watson, were all taken to the hospital by ambulance.

